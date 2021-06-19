K’taka Relaxes Lockdown Norms in Bengaluru, 15 Other Districts  

The Karnataka government on Saturday, 19 June, further relaxed the lockdown restrictions from Monday in 16 districts including Bengaluru Urban, where the positivity rate was less than five percent.

The 16 districts are Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belgaum, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir, Bidar.

The following rules, which have been announced, come into effect from Monday for two weeks until 5 July: