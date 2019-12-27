Karnataka to Make Protesters Pay for Damage to Public Property

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 7 lakh each for the families of victims of the police firing in Mangaluru. Speaking in Kolkata, she urged students to continue their protest for their democratic rights. She said that students are being threatened and asked them to be together and united in their rebellion.

"Look at the Karnataka Chief Minister. He announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two who were shot dead. But now he has backtracked claiming that those who died are criminals", Mamata Banerjee said.