Karnataka: Night Curfew From 21 April Amid COVID Surge

Karnataka has imposed a night and weekend curfew on the entire state. The night curfew will be in force from 21 April to 4 May, from 9 pm to 6 am.

A weekend curfew shall also be enforced from 23 April at 9 pm to Monday at 6 am. Schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online learning and distance education shall continue.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums. yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed till May 4. Restaurants and eateries will be permitted to operate and only take home (parcel) is allowed.

Only swimming pools that are approved by the Swimming Federation of lndia can be opened for sports persons and for training purpose only.