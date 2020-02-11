Karnataka MLA NA Haris’s son Rams Bentley Car Into Bike and Auto

A Bentley car, which was speeding on Bengaluru’s Bellary Road on Sunday rammed into two vehicles near Mekhri Circle, and ended up injuring four people. Soon after the accident, the driver had abandoned the car and no one knew who was responsible for the accident. Bengaluru Traffic Police now say that the driver of the Bentley was Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the son of Shantinagar Congress MLA NA Haris.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravaikante Gowda told TNM that the man behind the wheel was Nalapad and that he has been summoned for questioning.