Karnataka MLA Masala Jayaram Holds Birthday Bash Amid Lockdown

At a time when people are confined to their houses to flatten the curve of the coronavirus spread in the country, Karnataka MLA Masala Jayaram held a grand birthday party, flouting all social distancing norms, in his constituency in Tumakuru district on Friday, 10 April. The MLA invited people from his constituency, Turuvekere, to come and join in his birthday celebrations.

According to reports, the sitting BJP MLA served biriyani and cake to the guests who attended his birthday bash. Around 100 people reportedly gathered to celebrate the MLA’s birthday.

Visuals from the event show Masala Jayaram was dressed for the occasion wearing a Mysuru pete and wrapped in a purple shawl, wearing white latex gloves. He cut a chocolate cake under a shamiana while others stood around the table, cheering and taking photographs. In visuals, people could be seen standing close to each other, taking photographs and feeding the MLA cake.

Ironically, he gave a speech about how important it is to beat the coronavirus, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle.