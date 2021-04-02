Mangaluru Man Stabbed for Travelling With Woman of Another Faith
A 23-year-old was beaten up and stabbed in Karnataka’s Mangaluru on Thursday, 1 April, for travelling by a bus with a woman from another religion, reported NDTV. The victim is in the hospital and reportedly stable.
At least seven people were taken into police custody, four of whom belong to Bajrang Dal, cops said.
“On the outskirts of Mangaluru city, a bus was obstructed on Thursday around 9:30 pm and a man and a woman, who are classmates and friends, belonging to different religions, were made to get down from the vehicle. The man was thrashed and when the girl tried to intervene, she was also hurt.”Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner to NDTV
“The four men came in a car and stopped the bus. The boy was beaten up. He also received a stab injury near his hip. He is in hospital and his condition is stable now,” Kumar added.
According to the police, the young woman was travelling to Bengaluru and her classmate was with her to help as he was more familiar with the area.
A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the seven men.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
