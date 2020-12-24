K’taka Govt Withdraws Night Curfew Order, Day After Announcing It
The curfew, from 10 pm to 6 am, was supposed to remain in place till 2 January.
The Karnataka government on Thursday, 24 December, withdrew the order for the night curfew in the state, hours before it was supposed to come into effect.
The curfew, from 10 pm to 6 am, was supposed to remain in place till 2 January. The order for the curfew had come amid concerns over the new variant of coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom, which is said to be much more infectious.
A statement from Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s office on Thursday appealed to the people to wear masks, maintain physical distancing, and adhere to the COVID-19 rules imposed by the government.
“The night curfew order, issued earlier, has been withdrawn after reviewing the situation on the suggestion of Technical Advisory Committee,” the CMO said.
"In view of the public opinion that there was no need for night curfew, the decision was reviewed, and after consulting with Cabinet colleagues and senior officials, it has been decided to withdraw the night curfew," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying.
Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government had announced night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in the state's municipal corporation areas from 22 December to 5 January.
Karnataka has recorded over 9,12,000 cases of coronavirus so far, with the death toll standing at over 12,000.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.