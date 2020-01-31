Karnataka Gets New Police Chief; Praveen Sood Appointed DG & IGP

Born in 1964, Praveen Sood graduated from IIT Delhi and joined the Indian Police Service in 1986. He kicked off his career as the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Mysuru in 1989. He has served as the SP of Ballari and Raichur before being posted as the Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order) of Bengaluru.

In 1999, he served as the police officer on foreign deputation as the police advisor to the Government of Mauritius for 3 years. He was posted as Police Commissioner of Mysuru City between 2004 and 2007.