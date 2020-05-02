The Karnataka government has arranged for state transport buses to help migrant labourers to return to their home districts within the state. However, on Saturday, 2 May, those who turned up at the Majestic Bus Stand in Bengaluru found out that the bus fares were three times the normal amount.According to the official rate chart put up by state transport officials at the bus stand, each person is required to spend Rs 39 per kilometer. In comparison, an air-conditioned taxi charges Rs 15 per kilometer.State officials have said the fares are higher because the passengers are being charged for the bus’ return journey as well. Officials attribute this to the fact that only 30 people will be allowed to travel on a bus with a capacity of 50.According to first person accounts shared on Twitter, the rates, which, migrant workers said were beyond what they could afford sparked protests at the bus terminus with some saying they have had no jobs for a month and could not pay the fares demanded.A migrant worker from Yadgir asked reports at the bus stand, "When we have no money why are they charging us double the amount."However, in latest developments, on Saturday afternoon Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the deputy CM after discussions , have permitted for single-fare tariff for migrants traveling by KSRTC buses in the state after following social distancing protocols.According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, the labour department will be asked to support the return fare.According to the existing rate chart put up on Saturday morning, for a family of four returning home by bus to Bidar would have to shell out Rs 8,000 in total as each member would've had to pay Rs 2000.While the distance from Bengaluru to Bidar is 700 kilometres, the chart stated that passengers would have to pay for a total of 1,400 kilometres, which includes the return journey of the bus. This also includes a toll fee of Rs 2,270.According to reports from the bus stand and first-person accounts, social distancing measures had also been compromised. Passengers waiting at the terminus said there were no soaps or water available and very few officials present to enforce distancing protocols or provide accurate information. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)