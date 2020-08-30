Karnataka BJP President Tests Positive for COVID-19, Hospitalised

Karnataka BJP state president, Nalinkumar Kateel, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, 30 August. In a tweet, the leader who is also the Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, said he has been hospitalised following the advice of doctors. However, he does not have any symptoms, he said.

In his tweet, 54-year-old Kateel further said he is confident of returning to public life. He urged everyone who got in touch with him in recent days to exercise caution. Kateel has been seen holding several strategy meetings with BJP Karnataka office bearers over the last few weeks.