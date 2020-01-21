Funds for Muslims will Go to Hindus: K’taka MLA At Pro-CAA Rally
Karnataka MLA MP Ranukacharya, political advisor to the chief minister, on Tuesday, 21 January, courted controversy over his remarks against Muslims in India while speaking at a pro-CAA rally in the state.
Addressing the pro-CAA rally, the BJP MLA said, "There are some anti nationals who sit in mosques and give fatwas. Aren't mosques meant to pray? But instead what you do is to collect weapons, is this why you go to a mosque?"
Further, he threatened to allot the funds for the Muslim community to Hindus.
This is not the first time a Karnataka BJP leader has spouted communal remarks against the minority. BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy had earlier warned the anti-CAA protesters to think of the 'consequences,' if the majority communities also hit the streets against them.
A case was later filed against Reddy for provocative speech.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)