COVID-19: Liquor Sale Ban to Continue Till 20 April in Karnataka

There will be no sale of liquor in Karnataka; and the ban, which has been implemented since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in view of curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, will continue till 20 April.

An order issued by the state Excise Department on Wednesday, 15 April, banned sale till midnight of 20 April. An earlier order had said the sale was prohibited till 14 April.

The Excise Department order mentioned that distilleries that were manufacturing sanitizers can continue to operate without any hindrance but no consumable alcohol can be prepared.

It also warned that licences will be suspended if shop owners disobey the order passed by the department.