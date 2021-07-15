Kanwar Yatra: Haridwar Police's Notice Warns People Against Entering District

The Haridwar Police has issued a notice asking people not to come to the district for Kanwar Yatra, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, 15 July.

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday said that it has decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the decision Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, as per ANI, said that a coronavirus variant had been found in the city of Gadarpur and they did not want to make Haridwar a 'COVID-spreading centre'.

In the notice, the police said that all entry and exit points to Haridwar districts have been sealed, reiterating that there is no permission for the Kanwar Yatra.