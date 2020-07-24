Kanpur Lab Technician Kidnapped by Friends Killed, Dumped in River

The Kanpur police has said that Sanjeet Yadav, a lab technician who was kidnapped on 22 June, was murdered on 26-27 June by his friends and his body was thrown into the Pandu river.

SSP Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said that the information about the murder of Yadav was received from five persons who had been detained by the police. Among those detained, are two of Sanjeet's friends. The motive behind the kidnapping and murder is still not known.

The body of the victim has also not been recovered as yet.