Kafeel Khan’s Detention Extended For 3 Months Under NSA

The order, signed by the Deputy Secretary (Home) of the UP government, said that there were "sufficient grounds" for Khan's continued detention.

Khan was arrested on 29 January 2020 for a speech he made against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Aligarh Muslim University on 12 December 2019. In the FIR filed against Khan the next day, it was said that his speech was trying to "disrupt the harmony between the communities”.

While the FIR was initially registered under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), were later added.

Khan was granted bail on 10 February, but wasn’t released and was slapped with NSA charges three days later. He will now be in jail till 13 November.