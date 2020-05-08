A journalist in Agra, who tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus and was admitted to the SN Medical College, passed away, said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Friday, 8 May.Singh told ANI, “A journalist, who had tested positive for #COVID19 and was admitted at the isolation ward of SN Medical College, has died. He was on ventilator since Wednesday,”The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 56,342 on Friday, 8 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 37,916 active cases across the country, while 1,886 people have died. As many as 16,539 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 3,390 cases and 103 deaths have been reported. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)