‘Hiding in Hostels’: Students Tweet With #SOSJNU Amid Violence
As clashes erupted at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, 5 January, many took to Twitter detailing the violence that took place at the campus, with some appealing for help.
Masked miscreants armed with sticks allegedly attacked JNU students and damaged property prompting the JNU administration to call police to maintain law and order. While the JNU Students' Union alleged that many students, including its president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in an attack by ABVP members, the RSS-affiliated body blamed the Left-affiliated student outfits for the violence.
#SOSJNU was trending on Twitter soon after violence broke out.
Former JNUSU President Geeta Kumari was also among those who appealed for help on Twitter.
Police Asking Students to Chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’: JNUSU
The official Twitter handle of the students’ union also put out details of how the violence unfolded, alleging that police were helping ABVP, and even “asking students to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai”.
Students' collective 'Pinjra Tod' also levelled the same allegation about police and ABVP being hand-in-hand.
‘Beaten Unprovoked by Leftist Goons’
On the other hand, ABVP laid the blame on “leftist goons”, saying students are “hiding in their rooms” with “their chairs against the door” to stop them from entering.
Another user, identifying herself as a student of JNU and the vice-presidential candidate for JNUSU in 2015 from the ABVP, said she was "beaten unprovoked by leftist goons".
