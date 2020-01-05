‘Hiding in Hostels’: Students Tweet With #SOSJNU Amid Violence

As clashes erupted at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, 5 January, many took to Twitter detailing the violence that took place at the campus, with some appealing for help.

Masked miscreants armed with sticks allegedly attacked JNU students and damaged property prompting the JNU administration to call police to maintain law and order. While the JNU Students' Union alleged that many students, including its president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in an attack by ABVP members, the RSS-affiliated body blamed the Left-affiliated student outfits for the violence.

#SOSJNU was trending on Twitter soon after violence broke out.