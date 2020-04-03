J’khand Minister’s Son Quarantined, Father Denies Markaz Visit

Currently, the minister's son's sample has been sent to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur for investigation. The Deputy Commissioner also said that around 40-50 people in Deoghar have shown symptoms of coronavirus and have been quarantined. The total number of people in quarantine is close to 300.

The administration swung into action after a Malaysian woman who had returned from Nizamuddin Markaz was found to be COVID-19 positive.

The people from the Jamaat who are staying mosques across the state are being investigated. It is being said that a total of 46 people had gone from the state to Markaz, out of whom 13 are still being searched.

The list of 25 people was released on 30 March, when the state's first coronavirus patient was not known.

Minister Haji Hussain requested the administration to investigate the people of the Jamaat but said they should not be targeted unnecessarily.