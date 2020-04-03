J’khand Minister’s Son Quarantined, Father Denies Markaz Visit
Jharkhand Welfare and Minorities Affairs Minister Haji Hussain Ansari denies allegations that his son Mohammad Tanveer attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, where a COVID-19 cluster that spread across the country had formed.
Tanveer has been quarantined after Jharkhand Special Branch named him in the list of people who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event.
The Jharkhand government began tracing people who attended the event after the state reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19, a Malaysian woman who was found in a mosque and had links with the Tablighi Jamaat.
Minister's Son Quarantined in Hospital, Family Home Quarantined
On 30 March, Jharkhand Special Branch wrote a letter to all the Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, listing the names and mobile numbers of 25 people who were said to have taken part in the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin for further investigation.
Speaking to The Quint, Minister Haji Hussain Ansari said,
The Quint also spoke to the Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar, Nancy Sahay, who said that Tanveer's name was in the list sent by headquarters, which is why he’s been quarantined. However, it has not been confirmed yet.
“When we questioned Tanveer, he denied he attended the event. Whether or not he was present in the Jamaat event is a matter of investigation. We are looking at the last one month of his call records. He is the District Convenor of the Jamaat, so even if he had not gone, he may have come in contact with the people who have gone to Markaz. Therefore, he have been quarantined as a precaution.”Nancy Sahay, Deputy Commissioner
But here is a question – When there's no confirmation on Tanveer's visit to Markaz, why did headquarters mention him the among the list of people who went?
Currently, the minister's son's sample has been sent to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur for investigation. The Deputy Commissioner also said that around 40-50 people in Deoghar have shown symptoms of coronavirus and have been quarantined. The total number of people in quarantine is close to 300.
The administration swung into action after a Malaysian woman who had returned from Nizamuddin Markaz was found to be COVID-19 positive.
The people from the Jamaat who are staying mosques across the state are being investigated. It is being said that a total of 46 people had gone from the state to Markaz, out of whom 13 are still being searched.
The list of 25 people was released on 30 March, when the state's first coronavirus patient was not known.
Minister Haji Hussain requested the administration to investigate the people of the Jamaat but said they should not be targeted unnecessarily.
(This story was first published on Quint Hindi)
