Jharkhand CM Responds to Video of Girl Being Beaten, Orders Police Probe
The visual shows a tribal girl, wearing a school uniform and carrying a bag, being beaten up by a boy in a field.
Reacting to a viral video of a girl being kicked by a boy in Jharkhand's Pakur district, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday, 22 May, directed the district police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.
A probe was reportedly launched into the incident soon after, which is being undertaken by the Dumka Police, Pakur Superintendent of Police (SP) Hrudeep P Janardhanan told news agency PTI.
Retweeting the video, the CM wrote, "Kindly investigate the matter and inform after taking action against the accused."
According to the primary investigation, the boy is a student of Class 9, Pakur SP stated.
(With inputs from PTI.)
