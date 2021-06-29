JeM Suspected of Killing Ex-Spo, His Wife & Daughter: J&K Police
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called the attack “an act of cowardice”.
Former special officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with his wife and daughter, was shot dead by unidentified militants in Pulwama’s Hariparigram Awantipora on Sunday, 27 June.
In a statement on Monday, J&K Police said, “Preliminary investigation has revealed that two terrorists of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) – one suspected to be a foreigner and another local terrorist – are involved in this attack,” Indian Express reported.
While Ahmad died on the sport, his wife Raja Begum succumbed to bullet injuries at a government hospital in Bijbehara on Sunday night. Their daughter died on Monday morning.
JeM was held responsible for the killings by IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar as well. Kumar had visited the household on Monday.
The attack on the officer and his family came on a day when terrorists struck an Air Force base in Jammu in what is believed to be the first drone strike on an Indian military installation.
Ahmad’s daughter-in-law Rukaiya Liyaqat and her one-year-old daughter were the only survivors of Sunday’s attack. Liyaqat was on the phone with her husband, who works as a non-commissioned soldier with the army, when she heard the first gunshot.
Liyaqat was quoted as saying, “My mother-in-law ran out and threw herself on to my father-in-law to shield him but the two attackers shot them again. Rafia also ran out and was shot,” The Indian Express reported.
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called the attack “an act of cowardice” and said the “perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr and prayers for the recovery of the injured”.
The killings were condemned by the former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah as well. He termed it “dastardly and cowardly”.
People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone also spoke out against the attack.
