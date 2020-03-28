J&K Policeman Disengaged for Abusing Locals During Lockdown

A policeman was disengaged from service after a video of him went viral wherein he is seen using abusive language while asking people to stay indoors in the wake of the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

Police have taken cognisance of the video which was circulated on social media sites wherein a policeman was allegedly seen making announcement, asking people to stay indoors, in an abusive manner, a police spokesman said.