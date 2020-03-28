J&K Policeman Disengaged for Abusing Locals During Lockdown
A policeman was disengaged from service after a video of him went viral wherein he is seen using abusive language while asking people to stay indoors in the wake of the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.
Police have taken cognisance of the video which was circulated on social media sites wherein a policeman was allegedly seen making announcement, asking people to stay indoors, in an abusive manner, a police spokesman said.
The officers also learnt that he shot the video at an isolated place and was not part of any announcement making team, the spokesman claimed. Taking cognisance of the issue, police has registered an FIR against the erring personnel under relevant sections of law and he has been disengaged forthwith from the department, he said.
Further investigation into the matter is in progress, the spokesman added.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)