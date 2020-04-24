Militants have set free a policeman abducted by them from his home in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, district officials said on Friday, 24 April.Constable Javaid Jabbar was set free by the militants, hours after his abduction late on the night of Thursday, 23 April, according to the officials. The militants had abducted Jabbar from his home at Wayil in Shopian around 9:40 pm.Jabbar is posted in the escort unit of a police officer in Hazratbal area of the city and had gone to visit his family on leave, they said.According to an ANI update, the Jammu and Kashmir police said, “A policeman who went to his home on leave in Shopian area was abducted by terrorists; he was rescued last night. The operation to nab terrorists is underway.”(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)