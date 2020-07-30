Saifuddin Soz Scales Wall to Tell Press Govt Lied About Detention

Meanwhile, the police personnel stationed at his residence continued warning him against doing so, and finally the policemen climbed up and forced him down. While Soz was being pulled down from the wall he could be heard repeatedly asking the policemen to keep their hands off him.

According to The Indian Express, the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, had disposed of his wife’s plea, in which she had claimed that he was illegally detained after the government told the court that he had never been detained or put under house arrest.