Saifuddin Soz Scales Wall to Tell Press Govt Lied About Detention
Eighty-year-old Soz spoke from behind a spiral of barbed wires, on top of the tall wall he had just climbed.
Eighty-year-old Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, on Thursday, 30 July, scaled a tall wall of his Srinagar residence, only to inform the press that he is still “under house arrest without any formal orders.”
“Here, they are refusing to accept that I am a free person,” Soz spoke from behind a spiral of barbed wires, on top of the wall he had just climbed.
Meanwhile, the police personnel stationed at his residence continued warning him against doing so, and finally the policemen climbed up and forced him down. While Soz was being pulled down from the wall he could be heard repeatedly asking the policemen to keep their hands off him.
According to The Indian Express, the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, had disposed of his wife’s plea, in which she had claimed that he was illegally detained after the government told the court that he had never been detained or put under house arrest.
'I am Not a Free Man'
“The government lied to the Supreme Court,” Soz had reportedly shouted from inside his house, reported The Hindu.
“If I am a free man, then allow me to leave the premises. I am not a free man. These policemen are saying they have orders from the top.”Saifuddin Soz
The former Union minister had also reportedly informed The Hindu that he could not venture out without police permission.
“I did meet my ailing sister twice and visited Delhi for medical check-ups twice since 5 August 2019, but only after seeking formal permission from the police, that too in October and December.”Saifuddin Soz
Soz also reportedly stated that he was denied permission on multiple occasions.
Soz had also informed The Indian Express on the phone that “I am at the gate, I wanted to visit my daughter and I am not being allowed by the police.”
“When will they receive my order?” He asked.
Faith in Twin Constitutions of J&K and India
Soz, however, reportedly, maintained that he had faith in the twin Constitutions of India and Jammu and Kashmir.
“Within the limits of these two Constitutions, the civil liberties suspended since 5 August last year should be restored.”
He also told The Hindu that Kashmir was the only place in India where expressing ideas was not permitted and therefore, there was suffocation there.
What J&K Admin told SC
Soz had expressed surprise over that fact that SC allowed more than a month's time to the government even though his wife’s petition was habeas corpus. He also reportedly said that he was surprised at how the SC accepted “what was told to it”.
“I am 80 years old. It left me frustrated.”
According to The Hindu, J&K administration had told the SC that Soz “is free and not under detention”.
Referring to Soz as a “categorised protectee”, the J&K administration said that “no restriction whatsoever has been placed on (his) movement”, reported The Indian Express.
The bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and MR Shah, thereby, accepted the administration’s statement and disposed of the petition.
J&K Govt is Lying About My Father: Salman Anees Soz
Sharing an NDTV clip, Saifuddin’s son Salman Anees Soz asked the public to urge the Supreme Court to uphold the law.
“The J&K Govt called my mother’s habeas corpus petition seeking my father’s release “false” and “baseless”. This clip exposes the J&K government as lying to the Supreme Court. Please share this and ask the Supreme Court to uphold the law & Issue a contempt notice!”
Meanwhile the J&K administration also assured the Supreme Court that the High Court Bar Association chief Mian Abdul Qayoom will walk free on Thursday.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Hindu.)
