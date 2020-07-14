J&K BJP Chief Raina Contracts COVID, Jitendra Singh Self-Isolates

Earlier on Tuesday, the test reports of J&K police chief, Dilbag Singh and Additional DGP, Javaid Mujtaba Gilani came negative, IANS reported.

The two top police officers of the union territory had undergone COVID-19 test after a senior police officer working at the police headquarters had tested positive.

According to IANS, the police officer who tested positive is asymptomatic and is recovering after he was shifted into isolation by the doctors.