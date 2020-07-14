J&K BJP Chief Raina Contracts COVID, Jitendra Singh Self-Isolates
Raina has reportedly been put under isolation in the Narayana hospital in the Katra town of Reasi district.
President of Jammu and Kashmir BJP, Ravinder Raina tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 14 July, doctors said.
“Yes, his test report for COVID-19 has come positive,” doctors told IANS.
Raina had accompanied Union Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh, national General secretary of the BJP, Ram Madhav and some other senior leaders on 12 July to offer condolences to the family of Wasim Bari, the local BJP leader who was killed along with his father and brother by terrorists in the Bandipora town in north Kashmir.
Soon after the new broke out, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh has gone into self-quarantine. He took to Twitter to confirm the same.
Earlier on Tuesday, the test reports of J&K police chief, Dilbag Singh and Additional DGP, Javaid Mujtaba Gilani came negative, IANS reported.
The two top police officers of the union territory had undergone COVID-19 test after a senior police officer working at the police headquarters had tested positive.
According to IANS, the police officer who tested positive is asymptomatic and is recovering after he was shifted into isolation by the doctors.
(With inputs from IANS.)
