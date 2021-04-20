J&J Applies to India’s Drug Controller for Phase-3 Vaccine Trials

Pharma giant Johnson and Johnson has applied to India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to conduct phase-3 clinical trials of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India as well as for import licences, reported NDTV quoting sources

The application comes on the heels of the Centre fast-tracking emergency approvals for all foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by other accredited health regulators, like WHO, in the United States, the UK, Europe and Japan.

According to the Union Health Ministry, foreign vaccines will be given emergency-use approval mandating the requirement of post-approval parallel bridging clinical trials at place of local clinical trials under the provisions of the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.