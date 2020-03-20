‘Janata Curfew’: Buses to Be Off Roads on Sunday, Says Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday, 20 March, said no government buses will ply on Sunday in view of the 'Janata curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move, announced by the PM during a national address on Thursday, seeks to keep people indoors between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday in a bid to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

State transport buses, those being operated under the BRTS mechanism, as well as city buses will be off the roads in the state on Sunday, the CM said.

"There is Janata curfew on Sunday in Gujarat. Services of ST, BRTS and city buses will remain shut during Sunday. We all need to observe Janata curfew on that day to contain the spread of the virus," he said.

