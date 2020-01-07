Have Kashmiri Politicians Given Up on 370? Meet With Guv Suggests

“The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation appreciated their view points and concerns and conveyed that the Government is committed to safeguard the rights of the people of J&K and particularly assured them that the provisions will be made for protecting the land of the locals and employment avenues in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir”, it said and added that the LG also assured the delegation that administration at all levels would be “sensitized to hear grievances, coordinate with popular leaders, solve issues and carry out developmental activities in right earnest”.