4 Indian Army Soldiers Injured in Grenade Attack in J&K’s Anantnag
Four Indian Army soldiers were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, 27 January. All four have been admitted to a hospital.
“Terrorists lobbed grenade on Army’s Road Opening Party during the sanitisation drill at 10:15 hours today in general area Shamshipura, Khanabal, Kulgam. Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. Provided first aid and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital,” the army said in a statement.
Officials also said that a the school was damaged due to an IED blast that was planted inside the building.
(With inputs from PTI. This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details)
