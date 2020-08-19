‘3 Terrorists, Including 1 Accused of BJP Leader’s Death, Killed’
Police claim one of the three accused terrorists was involved in the murder of a BJP leader and his kin last month.
A gunfight that began in Kashmir on Monday afternoon, ended a day later with three terrorists being killed. Two more soldiers also died in the line of duty.
The police on Tuesday, 18 August, claimed that one of the three killed terrorists was involved in the murder of a BJP leader and his family members last month. He was a Lakshar-e-Taiba operative.
“Among 03 killed #terrorists, 02 are top cmdrs of LeT Sajad @ Haider & Usman(FT). Haider, main conspirator in recent #killings in #Bandipora, was also instrumental in #recruiting youth into #terror folds. Involved in several attacks on Police, SFs, civilians & political workers,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
“Conspirator (Sajjad@ Haider) and one of the killers (foreign terrorist Usman) of BJP leader Late Waseem Bari Sahab, his father and brother killed: Vijay Kumar IGP Kashmir," the police added in a follow-up tweet.
The encounter was launched after terrorists attacked a joint CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police party at Kreeri village.
Two CRPF personnel and a policeman died in the attack. Sniffer dogs were used to track the accused in an apple orchard area. On Monday two terrorists were killed, while the third died on Tuesday.
This includes the man who has been accused of killing BJP leader Sheikh Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umer Bashir.
