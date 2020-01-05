Internal Probe Reveals Delhi Police Fired at Protesters at Jamia

The police personnel had reportedly said they fired in “self-defence.”

While their statements were then recorded in the case diary, there was no mention of it in the two FIRs filed in connection with the case.

The specific case diary is yet to be handed over to the Crime Branch SIT, which took over the investigation on 16 December.

DCP Biswal on Saturday, refused to comment on the firing as the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, all the three Jamia students have been discharged from the hospitals, and the SIT is likely to approach them in the coming days to record their statements.