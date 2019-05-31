People from the Muslim community are observing Jamat ul Vida on 22 May 2020 with great enthusiasm and devotion. It is the last Friday of Ramadan and before the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. People gather in the mosques and offer prayers to the almighty on this day. It is extremely auspicious to recite the Quran on this holy occasion.JAMAT-UL-VIDA: Wishes & QuotesIt is the perfect day to wish your family, friends and peers on this auspicious occasion and show them your love and care. Not sure what to write? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.Here are some wishes & messages that you can send to your loved ones to wish them a happy Jamat ul Vida.“Wishing you & your family health, wealth and lots of happiness on this auspicious day of Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak. May Allah keep showering his blessings on us and forgive us for all our sins in the present, past and the future.”“Ramadan, I wish you could stay forever, so we Muslims will be at our best of Iman. Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak to you and to your family.”“Ya Allah we have committed countless sins,But your mercy is limitless.Please Forgive Us,You are the greatest forgiverYou love to forgivePlease Forgive all of us for our sins in the past, present and the future.”“Ramadan is about to end soon. Today we pray to see it again next year. I hope all our prayers, fasts and good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray that all our sins are forgiven. Jamat-ul-Vida Mubarak to you and your entire family.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.