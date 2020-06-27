The Rajasthan Health Department has served a notice to the National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur seeking an explanation on the trials of the Patanjali drug that claims it can cure COVID-19. Reports suggest that trials for the controversial ‘Coronil’ drug by Patanjali were conducted at NIMS, Jaipur before it was launched.Chief Medical and Health Officer, Jaipur, Dr Narottam Sharma told PTI, “We served notice to the hospital on Wednesday evening seeking explanation in three days. The hospital did not inform the state government nor sought permission.”NIMS has now however, reportedly distanced itself from the drug stating that no clinical trials for the drug were conducted at the hospital. NIMS Chairman, Dr. B.S. Tomar told The New Indian Express that there was no serious case in the patients admitted at the hospital.“Only 100 asymptomatic patients were given few Ayurvedic medicines under the sponsorship of Patanjali. But we did not prepare any medicine nor did we know its name," he reportedly said.Dr. B.S Tomar reportedly claims that he had the ICMR’s trial wing, the Clinical Trials Registry – India’s permission for five ayurvedic medicines to be tested on coronavirus patients. No Proof To Suggest ‘Coronil Drops’ Cure Coronavirus (COVID-19)Earlier, the AYUSH ministry had sought information on the trial of the drug and banned Patanjali from advertising it as a medicine to cure COVID-19.While the Uttarakhand government has served a notice to Patanjali for its claims about the drug, the states of Rajasthan and Maharashtra have reportedly refused to allow the Patanjali product to be used in their respective states till it received clearance from the AYUSH ministry.Ramdev's 'COVID Cure' Coronil: All You Need To Know About The Row