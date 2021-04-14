320 Covaxin Doses Missing From Jaipur Hospital, FIR Registered

A total of 320 doses of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, were reported missing from a cold storage facility in Jaipur's Hari Bux Kanwatia Government hospital.

According to the Nodal Officer of the vaccination centre, a systematic record of incoming doses is maintained at the centre. "It's suspected that vaccines went missing from storage," ANI quoted the official as saying.

As per the police, an FIR with charges of theft has been registered and a probe is underway.

On Monday, the hospital had received a shipment of 489 doses. However, when stocks were re-checked the hospital found that 320 doses were missing, NDTV reported.

Security guards were stationed outside the cold storage unit where the doses were reportedly stored.

The police has informed that the health facility's CCTV footage will be checked. "Action will be taken if any hospital staff is found involved," ANI quoted the police station incharge as saying.