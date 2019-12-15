Jaipur: 10-Year-Old Kills Classmate for Fight Over Snatching Pen

The parents of the accused, who were not at home at the time of the incident, have been arrested for allegedly destroying evidence, they said.

The accused had snatched a pen from the victim in class. On Wednesday, the 12-year-old victim went to the house of the accused after school and the two got into an argument over the issue, said Braj Mohan Kaviya, station house officer (SHO), Chaksu police station.