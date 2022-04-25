Jahangirpuri: Post Violence and Demolitions, Residents Hold 'Tiranga Yatra'
With slogans such as “ Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai. Aapas Me Hai Bhai Bhai,” the yatra called for communal harmony.
Days after an alleged anti-encroachment drive took place in the communal violence-hit Jahangirpuri, the residents of the area, who have had to bear accusations even on their nationalities, took out a 'tiranga yatra' (tricolour march) on Sunday, 24 April, to call for peace in the area.
The march started from the C-Block roundabout opposite Kushal Cinema, following which it went towards the B Block market, The Hindu reported.
The crowd eventually headed towards the Hindu-majority G Block and ended the yatra, after around 30 minutes.
With both Hindu and Muslim residents seen waving the tricolour and chanting slogans such as “Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai, Aapas Me Hai Bhai Bhai” and “ Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” the yatra, which started at around 6 pm, called for communal harmony in the area.
The yatra came days after an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the morning of 20 April, with the razing continuing for an hour even after the Supreme Court ordered its halting.
The apex court had ordered the maintenance of the status quo as regards the NDMC's encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, effectively staying the drive till the court can take up the matter.
The gate of a mosque in the violence-hit district was demolished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday. Tin roofs and alleged encroachments outside shops attached to the mosque were also demolished.
The drive was initiated days after clashes broke out in North West Delhi during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.
The month of April has seen a spate of communal-charged clashes, with processions during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti leading to arson, and stone-pelting, followed by demolition drives in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi.
(With inputs from The Hindu.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.