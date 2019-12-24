‘Go Back’ Chants, Black Flags at Gov Dhankhar in Jadavpur Univ
The motorcade of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, 24 December, was stopped by protesters at a gate of Jadavpur University, where he had gone to attend its annual convocation.
Protesters of the Trinamool Congress Employees' Union showed black flags to Dhankhar, who is the chancellor of the varsity, and blocked his car at gate number 5 of the campus at 10:30 am on Tuesday.
The vice-chancellor and the registrar were trying to persuade the protesters to let Dhankhar in.
The governor was on Monday heckled and shown black flags twice at the university during anti-CAA protests, a day after he declared as "illegal and invalid" the varsity's decision to defer the 24 December special convocation because of possible trouble.
He had arrived at the varsity on Monday to attend a meeting of the University Court, its highest decision-making body.
But, the Court members unanimously decided that the meeting should not be shifted elsewhere as it had already started at the JU campus.
