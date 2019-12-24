‘Go Back’ Chants, Black Flags at Gov Dhankhar in Jadavpur Univ

The motorcade of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, 24 December, was stopped by protesters at a gate of Jadavpur University, where he had gone to attend its annual convocation.

Protesters of the Trinamool Congress Employees' Union showed black flags to Dhankhar, who is the chancellor of the varsity, and blocked his car at gate number 5 of the campus at 10:30 am on Tuesday.