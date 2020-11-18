IUML MLA Ebrahim Kunju Arrested in Palarivattom Flyover Scam 

Kerala Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau has arrested VK Ebrahim Kunju, an Indian Union Of Muslim League (IUML) legislator from the Kalamassery constituency, in connection with Palaruvattom flyover scam.

Vigilance officials landed at the former Public Works Department Minister's residence in Ernakulam district on Wednesday morning but he was admitted to a private hospital.

Following this, the officials reached the hospital and registered his arrest.

The MLA is the fifth accused in the case. Other four accused were earlier arrested and let out on bail. Ebrahim Kunju is the second IUML legislator to get arrested in November. Last week, Manjeshwar MLA MC Kamaruddin was arrested after more than 100 people filed cheating cases against him in a scam related to a jewellery scheme he ran.