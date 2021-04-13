Lack of Better Planning Is An Issue, Not Vaccine Shortage: Govt
The Centre has sent over 13.1 crore doses to states and UTs, out of which consumption has been 11.43 crore.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asserted on Tuesday, 13 April that the issue is not vaccine shortage but lack of better planning. Amid surging daily COVID cases in India and several states flagging paucity of doses to inoculate eligible citizens.
"As per data till 11 am on Tuesday, 13 April, the number of unutilised doses available with states and Union territories was pegged at over 1,67,20,000. Till April end, 2,01,22,960 doses will be provided to states/UTs. This clearly shows that the issue is lack of better planning and not shortage of doses," Bhushan was quoted as saying at a Health Ministry press briefing.
He said that the Centre had sent more than 13.1 crore doses till now to states and UTs, out of which the total consumption, including wastage, was 11.43 crore.
“On one hand, we have states like Kerala, where there is zero wastage (of vaccine), and on the other hand, we have many states where there still is 8-9 percent wastage.”Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, as quoted by ANI
‘Cause for Worry’
The previous highest surge (of September) has already been crossed and the trend is going upward, the Centre's representative said, calling it cause for worry. "If you look at daily deaths, they also are showing an increasing trend. However, the previous surge's highest point was 1,114 and presently we have reported 879 deaths."
Bhushan also flagged the increasing positivity rate in Chhattisgarh, as well as the lack of adequate RT-PCR testing in states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh
On the vaccination drive, he said India is one of the countries administering the highest number of doses. "Till 8 am today, more than 10.85 crore doses of vaccine had been administered in the country. In last 24 hours, over 40 lakh doses were administered."
The government also said that there is no shortage of Remdesivir currently, as it called for physicians to use the drug rationally and judiciously among hospitalised COVID-19 patients. The medication is only for hospitalised patients on oxygen, and is not to be used in a home setting nor to be procured from chemist shops, it said, according to PTI.
India on Tuesday reported 1,61,736 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,36,89,453. The death toll rose by 879 to 1,71,058.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
