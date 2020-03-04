ISRO Postpones Launch of Top Notch Imagery Satellite
Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday postponed the launch of its latest earth observation satellite 'GISAT-1' scheduled for Thursday, 5 March due to technical reasons.

‘The launch of GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10, planned for thursday, is postponed due to technical reasons. Revised launch date will be informed in due course,’ ISRO said in a statement.

The space agency, headquartered here, however, did not elaborate.

The launch was earlier tentatively scheduled at 17:43 hours on Thursday, subject to weather conditions, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Weighing about 2,268 kg, GISAT-1 is a ‘state-of-the- art agile’ earth observation satellite, according to the space agency.

