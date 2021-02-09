IRCTC Launches Online Bus Booking Service 

The integration of this service with the IRCTC mobile app is expected to be completed in the first week of March.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
IRCTC bus booking service launched. Image used for representation purpose.
i

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched online bus booking on its official website: www.bus.irctc.co.in.

The official statement by IRCTC reads, “IRCTC under the leadership of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is gradually moving towards firmly positioning itself as the first government 'One Stop Shop Travel Portal' of the country."

Online bus booking services by IRCTC went live on its website on 29 January 2021.

The integration of this service with the IRCTC mobile app is expected to be completed in the first week of March.

Also Read
IRCTC to Resume Services of Two Tejas Express Trains From 14 Feb
IRCTC to Resume Services of Two Tejas Express Trains From 14 Feb

The statement further added that the “customers will be able to book buses of their choice along with seat selection sitting in the comfort of their homes.” IRCTC has partnered with more than 50,000 state road transport and private bus operators covering 22 states and three union territories to provide online bus booking services to its customers.

The new service will allow the customers to select from a variety of buses on different routes, providing different amenities. Customers will also be able to choose their pick-up and drop points and timings.

Also Read
IRCTC to Resume Food Services, Here Are the Details 
IRCTC to Resume Food Services, Here Are the Details 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!