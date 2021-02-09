IRCTC Launches Online Bus Booking Service 

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched online bus booking on its official website: www.bus.irctc.co.in.

The official statement by IRCTC reads, “IRCTC under the leadership of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is gradually moving towards firmly positioning itself as the first government 'One Stop Shop Travel Portal' of the country."