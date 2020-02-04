Delhi HC Gives Centre Time Till 29 April to File Reply on Jamia
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and others gather outside Jamia Nagar Police station after a firing took place at Gate No 5 of Jamia University late Sunday, 2 February.
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and others gather outside Jamia Nagar Police station after a firing took place at Gate No 5 of Jamia University late Sunday, 2 February.(Photo: The Quint)

Delhi HC Gives Centre Time Till 29 April to File Reply on Jamia

PTI
India

The Delhi High Court granted the Centre time till 29 April on Tuesday, 4 February, to file a reply on the investigation into the incident of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during an anti-citizenship law protest.

The submission before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, stating the probe was at a ‘crucial stage’.

During the hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for some students of Jamia, said 93 students and teachers filed complaints about alleged attacks on them by police but no FIR has been filed against the agency till date.

The other lawyers for the petitioners alleged that the government has not complied with the court order to file a response within four weeks of the last date of hearing on 19 December.

The bench, however, declined to pass any interim order and granted time till 29 April to the government to file a reply.

Also Read : HC Agrees to Hear PIL Seeking Committee to Probe Jamia Violence

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...