Delhi HC Gives Centre Time Till 29 April to File Reply on Jamia
The Delhi High Court granted the Centre time till 29 April on Tuesday, 4 February, to file a reply on the investigation into the incident of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during an anti-citizenship law protest.
The submission before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, stating the probe was at a ‘crucial stage’.
The other lawyers for the petitioners alleged that the government has not complied with the court order to file a response within four weeks of the last date of hearing on 19 December.
The bench, however, declined to pass any interim order and granted time till 29 April to the government to file a reply.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)