International Arrivals to Home Quarantine for 7 Days: Centre’s New Guidelines

The Centre on Friday, 7 January, revised existing guidelines for international arrivals in India, making it mandatory for passengers to home quarantine for a week. The new rules will come into effect from Tuesday, 11 January.

“The existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been formulated taking a risk based approach. The existing guidelines have been revised in view of reporting of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529; named Omicron) which has been classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization”, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a notification.