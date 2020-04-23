Instead of Tackling Corona, BJP Spreading Virus of Hatred: Sonia

The Congress president said the coronavirus pandemic has increased disturbingly in the past three weeks and called upon the government to increase testing for it.

Gandhi said she has written several times to the prime minister since the lockdown was enforced and suggested several measures and constructive cooperation.

“Unfortunately, they have been acted upon only partially and in a miserly way. The compassion, large-heartedness and alacrity that should be forthcoming from the central government is conspicuous by its absence,” she said.

The Congress chief said the focus of the party must continue to be on successfully engaging with health, food security and livelihood issues.

She also claimed that around 12 crore people have lost jobs in the first phase of the lockdown and urged the government to provide a relief package for the MSME sector, which accounts for one-third of the GDP.