Instead of Tackling Corona, BJP Spreading Virus of Hatred: Sonia
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, 23 April, accused the BJP of spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred in the country, asserting that “grave damage” is being done to social harmony.
Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Gandhi said it should worry every Indian and her party will have to work hard to repair this damage.
“Grave damage is being done to our social harmony. Our party, we will have to work hard to repair that damage”, the Congress president added.
CWC’s Second Meet
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders attended the meeting through video conferencing.
The Congress president said the coronavirus pandemic has increased disturbingly in the past three weeks and called upon the government to increase testing for it.
Gandhi said she has written several times to the prime minister since the lockdown was enforced and suggested several measures and constructive cooperation.
“Unfortunately, they have been acted upon only partially and in a miserly way. The compassion, large-heartedness and alacrity that should be forthcoming from the central government is conspicuous by its absence,” she said.
The Congress chief said the focus of the party must continue to be on successfully engaging with health, food security and livelihood issues.
She also claimed that around 12 crore people have lost jobs in the first phase of the lockdown and urged the government to provide a relief package for the MSME sector, which accounts for one-third of the GDP.
“We have repeatedly urged the PM that there is no alternative to testing, tracing and quarantine. Unfortunately, testing still remains low, testing kits still in short supply”, she noted.
Gandhi said trade, commerce and industry have come to a virtual halt and crores of livelihoods have been destroyed. “The central government does not appear to have a clear idea on how the situation will be managed after May 3rd. A lockdown of the present nature after that date would be even more devastating”, she said.
Former prime minister Manmohan said the success of the lockdown will be judged finally on India's ability to tackle COVID-19. He also said the cooperation between the Centre and states was key to the success of the country’s fight against coronavirus.
Cong CMs Blame Centre
The chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states on Thursday hit out at the central government, saying how will the country win the battle against COVID-19 if no financial assistance is provided to them. The chief ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry demanded a financial package for the states to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We emphasised on rapid testing but unfortunately the test kits have failed...There is an urgent need for centralised procurement of kits, ventilators, so that availability, quality and quantity can be assured”, he added.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh claimed that resources of Rs 4,400 crore of GST have not yet been released by the central government.
“There needs to be a policy by the central government for return of migrant workers and students. Unfortunately, the central government is silent on the issue”, he said.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the central government has not given them Rs 600 crore of GST and Rs 2,200 crore of the Finance Commission's share.
