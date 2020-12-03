Inspiring, Lively Soul: Leaders Condole Mahashay Dharmpal’s Death

The owner of spice brand MDH 'Mahashay' Dharmpal Gulati passed away at the age of 98 on Thursday, 3 December. He was admitted to Delhi's Mata Chanan Devi Hospital where he was reportedly undergoing treatment for the past few weeks, reported India Today.

‘Mahashay’ Dharmpal Gulati was one of India's leading spices manufacturers. On Thursday, leaders across India condoled the demise of the “King of Spice.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the demise of the 98-year-old. Kejriwal tweeted saying that “Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality.”