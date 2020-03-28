Infosys Sacks Employee Who Urged People to ‘Spread the Virus’
Employees walk along a corridor in the Infosys campus. Image used for representation.
Employees walk along a corridor in the Infosys campus. Image used for representation.

Infosys on Friday, 27 March, said it has terminated the services of the employee who had made an "inappropriate post" on social media related to the coronovirus outbreak. The man has also been arrested by the Bengaluru’s City Crime Branch (CCB).

Infosys, in a tweet from its official handle, said the social media post by the employee is against its code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing.

"Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees, and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity," it noted.

The Bengaluru-based company further said the company has a "zero-tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee".

The individual whose post triggered outrage on Twitter on Thursday had said in the post, "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open in public. Spread the virus".

Infosys had on Thursday tweeted that it was deeply concerned with the post and that it would take necessary action based on its investigation.

The deadly coronavirus, which started in China, has spread to many parts of the world. In India, the number of positive cases in India has crossed 800 and has claimed at least 19 lives so far.

