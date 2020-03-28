Infosys Sacks Employee Who Urged People to ‘Spread the Virus’

The individual whose post triggered outrage on Twitter on Thursday had said in the post, "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open in public. Spread the virus".

Infosys had on Thursday tweeted that it was deeply concerned with the post and that it would take necessary action based on its investigation.

The deadly coronavirus, which started in China, has spread to many parts of the world. In India, the number of positive cases in India has crossed 800 and has claimed at least 19 lives so far.