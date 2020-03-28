Infosys Sacks Employee Who Urged People to ‘Spread the Virus’
Infosys on Friday, 27 March, said it has terminated the services of the employee who had made an "inappropriate post" on social media related to the coronovirus outbreak. The man has also been arrested by the Bengaluru’s City Crime Branch (CCB).
"Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees, and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity," it noted.
The Bengaluru-based company further said the company has a "zero-tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee".
The individual whose post triggered outrage on Twitter on Thursday had said in the post, "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open in public. Spread the virus".
Infosys had on Thursday tweeted that it was deeply concerned with the post and that it would take necessary action based on its investigation.
The deadly coronavirus, which started in China, has spread to many parts of the world. In India, the number of positive cases in India has crossed 800 and has claimed at least 19 lives so far.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)