COVID-19: TN Infant Who Tested Positive Discharged from Hospital
Even as more COVID-19 cases are reported daily in Tamil Nadu, coming in as a ray of hope is the recovery of a 10-month-old baby who tested positive for COVID-19 on 29 March in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The male infant has now been discharged from the hospital, eight days after his diagnosis, on 6 April. The 10-month-old baby is among the five COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from ESI Hospital in Coimbatore on Monday.
According to reports, the baby’s mother, who is a doctor, the baby’s grandmother, their domestic help, and a 25-year-old student are among those who have been discharged. This increases the number of recovered patients in the state to 12.
Patient 26 is the 63-year-old man who travelled along with two Thai nationals (patients 5 and 6) and is under isolation at IRT Perundurai Medical College (IRTPMC), Perundurai.
Tamil Nadu reported 50 new cases on 6 April and the state currently has a total of 621 COVID-19 cases. The state has recorded six COVID-19 deaths so far, the latest being a 57-year-old woman, reported on Monday. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh shared that the woman had admitted herself to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on 5 April for respiratory illness, and passed away early on 6 April. Her COVID-19 test result returned positive later the same day.
The first child to have contracted COVID-19 in India was from Kerala. Early March, a three-year-old child of a family who traveled to Kochi from Italy via Dubai tested positive for COVID-19. The child, along with his parents, has since recovered.
(This article has been published in arrangement with The News Minute)
