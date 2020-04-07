COVID-19: TN Infant Who Tested Positive Discharged from Hospital

Patient 26 is the 63-year-old man who travelled along with two Thai nationals (patients 5 and 6) and is under isolation at IRT Perundurai Medical College (IRTPMC), Perundurai.

Tamil Nadu reported 50 new cases on 6 April and the state currently has a total of 621 COVID-19 cases. The state has recorded six COVID-19 deaths so far, the latest being a 57-year-old woman, reported on Monday. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh shared that the woman had admitted herself to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on 5 April for respiratory illness, and passed away early on 6 April. Her COVID-19 test result returned positive later the same day.