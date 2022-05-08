Indore: Man May Have Caused Fire That Killed 7 After Getting Rejected by Woman
He had set fire to the scooter that belonged to the woman, the fire spreading to the rest of the building.
In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the main accused in the building fire incident in which seven people died, was arrested on Sunday, 8 May.
The police have identified the man as 27-year-old Shubham Dixit, also known as Sanjay.
He allegedly started the fire in order to get revenge on a woman who had rejected him, who was also a resident of the building.
During the fire, however, she and her mother were safely evacuated.
Sanjay had set fire to the scooter that belonged to the woman, the fire eventually spreading to the rest of the building.
At least seven people were charred to death as the fire spread in the two-storey building on Saturday morning.
The sister of the woman whose scooter had been burnt, later reached Vijay Nagar police station and slapped Sanjay.
She had gone to the police station to get her sister released, who had been present in the police station since the day of the incident.
Eyewitnesses said that the fire brigade personnel arrived late on the spot to douse the fire.
A senior police official said that the firefighters took a long time to reach the building because of the narrow alley in which the building was situated.
He also said that most of the victims died because of the asphyxiation induced by the father.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a probe into it and announced an ex gratia payment of 4 lakh rupees to the next kin of the deceased.
