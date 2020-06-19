In a press release on Thursday, 18 June, the Ram Mandir trust said the date of commencement of temple construction would be set once they can assess the situation prevailing in the country."While the date of the inauguration of the temple construction is yet to be announced, and we will do that on the basis of the situation in the country looking at what is happening between India and China, levelling work is happening even right now at Ayodhya," VHP general secretary Ashok Tiwari told The Quint from Ayodhya.The release adds that the inauguration date of the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi will be announced after assessing the situation and the correct time. The statement also advises against falling for rumours.Announcing the formation of the official website, they said one should check it for correct information.The trust also paid their respects to the soldiers who died in the recent clash with China in the press release, saying “Bharat Cheen seema ki paristhiti gambhir hai, desh ki suraksha hum sabke liye sarvopari hai, honi chahiye (The situation between India and China on the border is serious. The security of the country is most important for us, and should be.)”