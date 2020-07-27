Up To 35%: Indigo to Go for Deeper Pay Cuts for Senior Staff

Airline major IndiGo will institute deeper pay cuts for its senior management and pilots to tide over COVID-19 induced economic turbulence.

Accordingly, IndiGo's Chief Executive Ronojoy Dutta conveyed the management's decision to employees via a letter which was reviewed by IANS.

"In May of this year, we had implemented pay cuts of varying percentages, across the board for all employees, except for bands A and B. As part of our ongoing efforts to adjust our cost structure down in line with reduced revenues, I am afraid we need to take deeper pay cuts for ourselves," the letter said.

"To cushion the impact among lower-paid employees, this time around we will increase the pay cut percentages only among the employees at the very top of the pay pyramid."