Indigo Announces Pay Cut for Senior Employees, CEO Takes 25% Cut

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta announced on Thursday, 19 March, that the airline was instituting pay cuts for senior employees and he would himself take the highest cut of 25 percent amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has hit the aviation industry hard.

"With the precipitous drop in revenues, the very survival of the airline industry is now at stake," Dutta said in his email to employees.

"We have to pay careful attention to our cash flow so that we do not run out of cash."